Whataburger Comes Through For A Texas Groom Getting Married In D.C.

Just another reason why Whataburger is simply the BEST! Not only is it the best fast food burger on Earth, but they go above and beyond for their loyal customers.

Justin Erwin is a Texas man living in Washington, D.C. On May 28th, 2017, Justin is marrying the love of his life. Almost every detail of the wedding is set, except for the finishing touches on the groom’s cake. Justin, being a hug fan of Texas, chose to have a cake in the shape of Texas. In addition, he was on the hunt for A couple of Whataburger table tents…numbers 05 and 28 in honor of his wedding date.

To make a long story short, he posted his request on Reddit, even offered to pay for the table tents.

Well, Whataburger just came through for the lovely couple. Someone from the corporate office hooked him up! Not only did he get the table tents, but they also sent him a couple of pairs of Whataburger sunglasses, a bottle of their one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper sauce, and a sweet note!

Nice job Whataburger!