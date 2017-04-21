Woman Breaks Up With Four Men Via Text Message In The Same Group Chat

The theories are still out on the best way to break up with a significant other. Do you gradually let them go nice and easy, or do it in one fell swoop akin to ripping off a bandage?

We certainly don’t know, but one woman decided the best way for her to break up is through a text. It sounded like she just got out of a relationship, and was kind of playing the field and weighing her options with a few different fellas, because she sent the same message to four different dudes, all in the same group chat.

She broke up with the same four guys with the same text message in the same group chat!

If anything, she’s efficient, right?

Via BroBible