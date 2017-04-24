A Remake Of “White Men Can’t Jump” Is In The Works!

Remember 1992’s White Men Can’t Jump, starring Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rose Perez?

Word out according to TMZ is a new version of the film is in the works. They recently spoke with Wesley Snipes to learn if he’s involved with the project and his thought about Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, who is expected to be in the film.

Plus, earlier this year, TMZ spoke with producer Kenya Barris (Black-ish, America’s Next Top Model, Barbershop: The Next Cut) about his involvement and plans for the film.

Will Wesley Snipes or Woody Harrelson be in this one? Think they should be? Or, is a new direction best?

