American Airlines Suspends Flight Attendant After Stroller Altercation

Well the heat is finally off United Airlines. Why? Because American Airlines is now in the hot seat after an incident that occurred over the weekend.

A video taken by Surain Adyanthaya that features a crying mother holding a baby and an airline flight attendant arguing with another passenger went viral on April 21st. According to the story from Adyanthaya, the flight attendant violently grabbed the stroller from the woman hitting her in the head and almost hitting one of her twin babies. While the mother of two was seen crying at the front of the plane, the flight attendant came back on board and immediately got into an altercation with another passenger who was standing up for the woman.

Without hesitation, American Airlines has already suspended the flight attendant. The company did release a statement saying…

“What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions.”

As always there are two sides to the story. According to eyewitness, Tom Watson, the incident started in the back of the plane when the woman, Olivia Morgan, refused to hand over her stroller to be checked under the plane. She was “at the point of shouting.” However, he did confirm the attendant jerked the stroller out of her hands and almost hit the baby.

There is another eyewitness account from a man named Eric, who said…

“I was on this flight directly across the aisle from the woman filming the video…the flight attendant picked up the stroller and lifted it over his head to try and move past the woman. As he was doing this she pushed him and the stroller fell a bit and struck her in the face. She began crying loudly and dramatically. Shortly after this is where the video begins.”

As expected there is an investigation underway.