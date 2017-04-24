“Bebe” Closing All Stores

Since 1976, “bebe” has been helping women dress stylishly with their Bebe, BebeSport and Bebe Outlets.

After four years of financial losses, the downward trend of malls and competition with more reasonably priced brands, has forced ‘bebe’ announced it’s closing.

Nearly 170 locations, including Galleria, NorthPark Center, at The Shops at Willow Bend and the bebe Outlet – Grand Prairie will liquidate their merchandise, fixtures and close to allow the company’s full attention to be focused with on-line sales, according to Glamour.

Closing will come at a price for the brand, according to Bloomberg, which reports Bebe may also have issues negotiating ending property leases.

On-line clothing sales can never deliver the same kind of satisfaction as shopping in person. Wonder if retail has thought more about taking customer service to a higher level, such as in Asia, where customers are often greeted at the door and sales reps are often very knowledgeable about the merchandise.

