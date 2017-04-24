Census Data Reveals 1/3 of Millennials Live at Home With Their Parents

Are your offspring living with you? You’re in large company. About 24 million 18-34 year olds are living with their parents. In fact, more young people live in their parents’ home than any other arrangement. But why?

The primary reason seems to be that they don’t prioritize becoming ‘married with children.’

“In 1975, there was one predominant adult milestone — family formation — that people largely experienced during their 20s. Today, while the milestone has remained the same, the pathways are more diverse,” the report reads. “That young people wait to settle down and start families tells us about their behavior, but not how they feel about their experiences.”

Today’s young adults believe education and financial independence should come prior to marriage.

Other findings of this report compiled by AARP:

More than half believe that marrying and having children are not very important to becoming an adult.

In the 1970s, 8 in 10 people married by age 30. Today, 8 in 10 people have married by 45.

The percentage of young women homemakers – ages 25 to 34 – dropped from 43 percent to 14 percent between 1975 and 2016.

In 1975, 25 percent of men 25 to 34 had incomes of less than $30,000 (adjusted for inflation) compared with 14 percent in 2016.

Three northeastern states have the highest percentage of young adults living with parents: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut at more than 40%.