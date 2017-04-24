Diet Soda May Increase Risk of Stroke or Dementia

Hey! You may want to put that diet soda away!

According to Stroke, a journal of the American Heart Association, researchers learned from the Framingham Heart Study (Farmingham MA) of 2,888 people over age 45 and 1,484 above age 60 from 1991 – 2001, that persons who drank a diet soda daily, were 3-times as likely to suffer a stroke or dementia. Interestingly enough, this was not the case for persons drinking fruit juice and soda sweetened with sugar.

Simultaneously, the American Beverage Association released a statement concerning the above findings..

“While we respect the mission of these organizations to help prevent conditions like stroke and dementia, the authors of this study acknowledge that their conclusions do not – and cannot – prove cause and effect,” according to the statement. “And according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), many risk factors can increase an individual’s likelihood of developing stroke and dementia including age, hypertension, diabetes and genetics. NIH does not mention zero calorie sweeteners as a risk factor.”

Wonder how long it’ll take all soda brands to return to sugar and capitalize on this?

Now, pass me a Dr. Pepper… you know… the ones made with real sugar… in the green and red cartons… that should also be available in 2-liter bottles. Both of which you can’t find in all stores. Yeah, that one:).

