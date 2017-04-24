Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star Defaced With A Marker

April 24, 2017 6:50 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Marker, Star, vandalized

Here we go again. For the second time within a year, Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized.

Back in October, a man named Jaime Otis took a pick-ax to the star and tore it completely apart. However, this time around things will be slightly easier to clean up. Someone took a marker to it writing…

“F@*# Trump.”

Fortunately, removing the writing shouldn’t take more than a couple of magic erasers to do the job. However, if the entire star were to be replaced, you’re looking at around $30,000.

