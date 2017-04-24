Grandview HS’s Baseball Team Throws 3 No-Hitters In A Row

The no-hitter…a very rare occurrence in baseball. It’s nothing but pure magic when it happens. That is unless you play ball for Grandview High School, who is just raking in the no-hitters.

The Texas high school had not one, not two, but three no hitters in a row!

Pitcher Casey Brownlow was the first to throw a no-hitter. He credits the defense and hard work for the accomplishment. The before they knew it, Grandview had two no-hitters under their belts after Zach Hahn brought it. Insanely enough, they weren’t done just yet. Judson Hudson brought it on home with number three!

Wow! Now all they need is a state championship to finish off the season.