‘Happy Days’ Stars Express Grief Regarding the Death of Erin Moran

The death of Erin Moran, best known for years playing Ron Howard’s younger sister Joanie on the mega-hit ‘70s series ‘Happy Days,’ has hit her former TV family hard.

Sad news this morning…..RIP Happy Days actress Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days

😔 pic.twitter.com/HF3iW3Oyov — 80s Kidz (@80s_Kidz) April 23, 2017

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Anson Williams, who played Cunningham family friend Potsie issued a statement: “Erin was a person who made everyone around her feel better. She truly cared about others first, a true angel. I will miss her so much, but know that she is in God’s hands. RIP sweet angel.”

So incredibly sad to hear about Erin. A wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman.I can't really comprehend this right now.Very painful loss — Don Most (@most_don) April 23, 2017

Erin was found unresponsive in Southern Indiana on Saturday. The IndyStar reports that she moved there in 2011 with husband Steve Fleischmann to care for Steve’s ill mother. The following year, the Huffington Post reports they were kicked out of the trailer due to excessive partying. She remained in the area at Holiday Inn Express.

In 2012, Erin and three Happy Days co-stars received a settlement in a breach-of-contract lawsuit with the network. They were asking for $10 million, but received $65,000 each plus future royalties.

Our heart goes out to Erin’s friends and family who obviously loved her very much.