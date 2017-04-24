Kenny G Surprises Delta Passengers With A Concert 30,000 Feet In The Air

April 24, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Concert, Delta, Flight, Kenny G, Plane, Relay For Life, soprano sax, Surprise, travel, Vacation

Kenny G surprised travelers on a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles with a concert all in the name of charity.

One of the attendants announced that they were trying to raise money for Relay For Life. Kenny agreed that if $2,000 was raised, he would bust out his soprano saxophone and play for everyone. Well, the money was raised, and Kenny walked up and down the aisle and totally rocked out as much as you can with a soprano sax!

Depending on what you think of Kenny G, this could either be the worst or best thing to ever happen on a plane!

Via TMZ

