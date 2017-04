There’s a world record for EVERYTHING! Who knew bowling a perfect 300 as fast as possible was a thing?

Meet the man who did it in under 90 seconds. His name is Ben Ketola and he’s a professional bowler. He cleared out an entire bowling alley to break the record. The place had ten lanes all set up and ready to go, so Ben could run from lane to lane knocking down every single pin.

Miraculously, Ben blew away the record managing to score 300 points in 86.9 seconds! That’s insane!