Study Finds Most Vegetarians and Vegans Return to Eating Meat

Only 2% of the current U.S. population is vegetarian, but 10% of us are former vegetarians and vegans. Research shows 84% of those who become plant-based eaters go back to consuming at least some animals products – and do so within the first year.

The Humane Research Council has published a study analyzing vegetarian and vegan diets from 11,000 participants.

The study suggests that if personal health was the only reason to switch, it wasn’t enough. Most vegetarians have multiple motivators that include animal welfare and health of the environment.

Also, relationships are a factor. Living with meat-eaters can influence one back to familiar ways, as can the culture as a whole.

However, one third of Americans says they’d likely incorporate more plan-based foods into their diet.