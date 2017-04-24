The Latest Fashion Trend…Glitter Boobs

April 24, 2017 8:19 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Coachella, fashion trend, Glitter, glitter boobs, Jewels, pearls, sequins

What is it about glitter? You just want to put it everywhere.

Well, the glitter trend has made it’s way out of the strip club and into Coachella. Allow us to introduce you to #GlitterBoobs.

This latest fashion trend is exactly what it sounds like too. Instead of wearing a shirt, you simply stick on a lot of glitter to cover up your naughty bits. And really anything sparkly goes…jewels…pearls…sequins. Plus the more you wear, the better the look!

Wowsers! Just watched the Veronicas perform at the Arias. Ummm…body paint glitter tops!!! What.. Wow #glitterboobs

A post shared by Marianne Randall (@mazzle_razzle_dazzle_zazzle) on

While this might be a good look for a concert or festival, it’s probably not a great idea to try this one out at work.

