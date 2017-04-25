Actor Tom Hardy Chased Down A Moped Thief & Caught Him

Super villain turned superhero!

The Dark Knight actor Tom Hardy helped bring down a moped thief just outside of his home in London. Apparently, the thief stole the moped minutes before crashing it into a Mercedes sitting at a red light. Immediately after the crash, Hardy was seen chasing the guy through gardens and a building before grabbing him by the neck. According to witnesses, Hardy threw the guy into a bus stop sign, then patted him down for weapons. Hardy was also heard saying…

“I caught the c*#t!”

Both of the thieves were caught. Each were injured in the accident. One was left behind for the police to arrest, while the other was being hunted down by Tom Hardy. It looks like they will both face theft charges.