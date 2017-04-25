Bill O’Reilly Breaks Silence Since Fox Departure

The longtime Fox host has gone from broadcast to podcast.

Bill O’Reilly addressed listeners and fans for the first time since he was fired amid sexual harassment allegations.

As for his forced departure from the network, O’Reilly said, “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot because there’s much stuff going on right now. But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out. And when it does — I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised, but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am.”

O’Reilly’s exit opened the door for Tucker Carlson to move into his 8 p.m. slot. He made his debut Monday night just an hour after O’Reilly’s podcast. Carlson opened the show by paying tribute to his predecessor. He said he “marveled at how prepared he was, how tough he was, and how crisply and directly he expressed his views.” He added, “What O’Reilly did was not easy. He set a high bar. I’m going to do my best to meet it. Thanks for sticking with us.”

As for O’Reilly, he plans to record current events podcasts that he hopes will develop into a regular news program.