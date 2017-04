After 26 wins (including twice at The Daytona 500) since going pro in 1999 at age 24, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season.

Press Conference at 3pm to give me the opportunity to discuss the retirement news. Incredible to see the support today. #FinishStrong💪🏼 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 25, 2017

What’s next for the 42-year-old Earnhardt is a good question. Perhaps he’ll divulge that today.

Best wishes to Dale on the next chapter in his professional life!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP