Dallas Zoo’s “Katie” The Giraffe Is Expecting Next Month!

April the giraffe of New York’s Animal Adventure Park ruled the live-stream video world during the long-awaited delivery of her male calf, and to the point, you’d think Disney was doing a documentary on it.
Now… it’s Dallas’ turn!
Katie and Tebogo, the giraffes at the Dallas Zoo… are pregnant… again, according to CBS 11.
Keep up-to-date on Katie’s progress on its Facebook page.
Best wishes to Katie, Tebogo, their baby, and The Dallas Zoo staff for all to go smoothly with Katie’s delivery…:).
Imagine gaining 295 lbs. during pregnancy? Wonder if Katie has interesting food cravings? Blue Bell ice-cream:)? What size diapers will that baby need…:)?
