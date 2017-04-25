Dallas Zoo’s “Katie” The Giraffe Is Expecting Next Month!

April the giraffe of New York’s Animal Adventure Park ruled the live-stream video world during the long-awaited delivery of her male calf, and to the point, you’d think Disney was doing a documentary on it.

Now… it’s Dallas’ turn!

Katie and Tebogo, the giraffes at the Dallas Zoo… are pregnant… again, according to CBS 11.

Keep up-to-date on Katie’s progress on its Facebook page.

Best wishes to Katie, Tebogo, their baby, and The Dallas Zoo staff for all to go smoothly with Katie’s delivery…:).

Imagine gaining 295 lbs. during pregnancy? Wonder if Katie has interesting food cravings? Blue Bell ice-cream:)? What size diapers will that baby need…:)?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with m at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

CBS 11