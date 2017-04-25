DeMarcus Ware Retires As A Dallas Cowboy

DeMarcus Ware may have won his Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos, but he’s always going to be a Dallas Cowboy.
Defensive end, DeMarcus Ware is officially retiring from the game of football. However, he isn’t going out as a Denver Bronco. Ware signed a one day contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.
Ware played twelve seasons total in the NFL, nine of those were with the Dallas Cowboys. Those nine seasons in Dallas were some of his best years on the football field. Ware holds the Dallas Cowboys’ record for sacks with 117 while wearing the blue and silver uniform.
Thanks D-Ware! Like the pic above says…Forever a Cowboy!