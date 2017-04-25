DeMarcus Ware Retires As A Dallas Cowboy

DeMarcus Ware may have won his Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos, but he’s always going to be a Dallas Cowboy.

Defensive end, DeMarcus Ware is officially retiring from the game of football. However, he isn’t going out as a Denver Bronco. Ware signed a one day contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

@demarcusware has officially retired as a Dallas Cowboy. #ThankYouDWare A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

A historical day in team history as @demarcusware ceremonially re-signed with the Cowboys to retire in Dallas. #ThankYouDWare A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Ware played twelve seasons total in the NFL, nine of those were with the Dallas Cowboys. Those nine seasons in Dallas were some of his best years on the football field. Ware holds the Dallas Cowboys’ record for sacks with 117 while wearing the blue and silver uniform.

‪We are proud to announce that @demarcusware will officially retire today as a Dallas Cowboy. ‬Ware it all started. #ThankYouDWare ‬ A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Thanks D-Ware! Like the pic above says…Forever a Cowboy!