Faye Dunaway Says She ‘Still Hasn’t Recovered’ From Oscar Flub

Imagine making a huge mistake on the world’s largest stage. We all saw it happen to Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty a few weeks back and Faye is finally speaking about it.

In an interview on NBC Nightly News, Faye – once on the receiving end of such a statue – says she thought her co-presenter Warren Beatty was joking when he hesitated before showing her the Best Picture winner’s envelope. “I thought he was joking,” she explains. “I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that, he kind of holds the power…but it’s part of his charm. I read the name of the film on the card.” WATCH the video here

As we all know, the name on that card was La La Land, which Dunaway announced as the winner. But it was the envelope announcing La La Land star Emma Stone as Best Actress. The real Best Picture winner was Moonlight.

Dunaway says she felt “completely stunned” and “very guilty — I thought I could have done something, surely, why couldn’t I have seen Emma Stone’s name on the card?”