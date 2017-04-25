First Date Turns Into Life Threatening Experience

First dates can be more than memorable, as in this prime example from People.

Recently Janie Hall was on her first date with a guy over dinner at Cheesecake Factory in Kansas City. Janie said they were enjoying a “wonderful meal and great conversation” until her date began coughing.

The coughing quickly turned in choking, and the guy fell face-first onto the restaurant floor, taking dishware with him!

Fortunately, Janie is a former respiratory therapist and immediately took action with chest compressions and CPR until medics arrived. Janine… saved his life!

Janie and a friend even set up a GoFundMe campaign to help defray medical bills the man’s insurance will not cover.

Janie stayed in touch with the hospital, the guy’s family and when the man became coherent, he asked her for another date… lol! Yes, the two are planning exactly that. Hopefully this one will include making it to dessert and a goodnight kiss:).

Read more about their story HERE.

