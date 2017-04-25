“Happy Days” Star Erin Moran Likely Died Of Cancer Complications

Erin Moran passed away over the weekend at the age of 56. She was found in her home in New Salisbury, Indiana.

While no illegal drugs were found in her home, a standard toxicology test was performed in addition to an autopsy. The toxicology report is currently pending, however the autopsy revealed that Moran’s death was probably due to complications of cancer. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Medical Examiner released a joint statement saying…

“A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of Stage 4 cancer.”

Such sad news. 56-years-old is too young. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.