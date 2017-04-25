Man Programmed A Robotic Arm To Play Five Finger Fillet!

April 25, 2017 7:53 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Fast, Fingers, five finger fillet, knife, robotic arm

Ever played Five Finger Fillet? You know the “game”…where you take a knife and stab it in between your fingers very quickly.

We hope you’ve never actually played the game. Why? It’s just dumb! You might lose a finger. Leave that kind of stuff to the internet.

Now, if you think your nerves can handle it, watch this guy play Five Finger Fillet with the help of a robotic arm that he programmed himself. It goes through each finger, faster and faster and faster. OMG! OMG! OMG! We can’t handle it!

Let us know if he lost a finger.

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live