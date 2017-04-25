Man Punches Shark In The Face To Save Wife From Attack

Frankie Gonsalves was snorkeling near the remote Ascension Island in the British territory of St Helena when she was bitten in the leg by a shark.

Thinking quickly, her husband punched the beast in the face and scared it away, before he could take his wife away with it. An unconfirmed report said the shark attacked her husband before swimming away.

Gonsalves, an employee of the St. Helena government, was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to the UK for more treatment. The extent of her injuries at this time is currently unknown, and the type of shark that attacked her remains a mystery as well.

A statement from the St. Helena government read, “SHG can confirm that a member of staff has been involved in an incident on Ascension Island. The person concerned was swimming near the shore and her injuries were attended to at the Georgetown Hospital.”

Ascension Island, St Helena and Tristan da Cunha are located between Africa and South America, and form one section of a mostly self-governing British territory. Their combined population stands at 6,000 people. The government has warned people to enter the water at their own risk.

Via Independent