Police Reports Blame United Airlines Passenger For His Injuries While Being Dragged Off A Flight

April 25, 2017 6:50 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Airplane, Aviation, David Dao, dragged, Injuries, Officers, Police, Reports, United Airlines

A little over two weeks ago, Dr. David Dao was dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight headed to Louisville. Video of the incident surfaced seemingly making it an open and shut case for Dao. However, the police reports filed are telling a different story.

According to reports released under the Freedom of Information Act, two of the aviation officers blame Dao for his injuries. Officer James Long said…

“The subject started swinging his arms up and down with a closed fist. I was able to grab the subject and pull him away from the window seat towards the aisle. But suddenly the subject started flailing and fighting.”

In addition to that statement Long also implies that Dao is the one responsible for busting his face on armrest. Apparently, Dao knocked on of the officer’s arms away which caused him to fall.

Of course, Dao’s lawyer is denying all of these claims, calling the reports “utter nonsense.”

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live