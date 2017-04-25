Scott Baio Regrets Harsh Words About Erin Moran’s Drug Problems After Learning She Died of Cancer

April 25, 2017 10:52 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Cancer, Drugs, Erin Moran, Happy Days, Scott Baio

Proof we shan’t jump to conclusions.

Scott Baio initially tweeted a heartfelt message about Erin Moran. Then, he continued… suggesting she died of an overdose.

He feels bad about those comments.

 

News reports of Moran’s death did suggest she may have died of an overdose and Baio, knowing about her past troubles with addiction, assumed the reports were true.

In a radio interview Monday morning, he had some pretty harsh words about her situation. Baio said, ” For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”

Later in the day, it was reported that Moran in fact died of cancer. The news came as a big surprise to Baio who says he had no idea she had been battling cancer and had he known that, he never would have made those previous comments.

He says the news that she died from cancer hit close to home for him because his wife Renee has battled cancer several times.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live