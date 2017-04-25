Scott Baio Regrets Harsh Words About Erin Moran’s Drug Problems After Learning She Died of Cancer

Proof we shan’t jump to conclusions.

Scott Baio initially tweeted a heartfelt message about Erin Moran. Then, he continued… suggesting she died of an overdose.

He feels bad about those comments.

Scott Baio Defends Erin Moran Comments: 'Please Stop Assuming the Worse in Me' https://t.co/wBXSADP7ix pic.twitter.com/DhTojghe37 — FOX Cinemas (@FOXCinemas) April 25, 2017

News reports of Moran’s death did suggest she may have died of an overdose and Baio, knowing about her past troubles with addiction, assumed the reports were true.

In a radio interview Monday morning, he had some pretty harsh words about her situation. Baio said, ” For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”

Later in the day, it was reported that Moran in fact died of cancer. The news came as a big surprise to Baio who says he had no idea she had been battling cancer and had he known that, he never would have made those previous comments.

He says the news that she died from cancer hit close to home for him because his wife Renee has battled cancer several times.