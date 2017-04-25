Sneak Peek At The Brand New Topgolf Opening Next Weekend In Fort Worth

May 5th marks the day Fort Worth’s brand new Topgolf will open to the public.

In anticipation of opening day, the folks over at the Star Telegram got a sneak peek at the brand new state-of-the-art facilities that includes the standard hitting bays, multiple bar areas featuring an extensive food and drink menu, and more than 200 flat screen televisions.

What stands out at Fort Worth’s location, however, is the Terrace Bar, which is located upstairs on the third of its three levels. The level, branded as the Audi Level, has a fire pit and plenty of tables that provide a panoramic view of Fort Worth’s skyline, and Topgolf has plans to feature live music at the Terrace on the weekends.

The 65,000-square-foot facility is located at 2201 E. Fourth Street near the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W.

Via Star Telegram