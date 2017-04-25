“The Bachelor” Star Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Crash

TMZ reports last night at 8:20, 35-year-old Chris Soules, 2015 season 19 star of The Bachelor, was driving a Chevy truck in Iowa, rear ended a John Deere tractor, which went into a ditch, and Soules left the scene. The injured tractor driver later died at a hospital.

People reports Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. today and according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a car accident that proved fatal.

Soules was arraigned this morning and according to TMZ, police documents indicate Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the accident.

Soules recently posted happier times on his Facebook page…

No more happy times for the tractor driver.

Soules is being held on $10,000 bond.

Story developing…

