Adam Levine Pays Tribute To Voice Contestant Christina Grimmie With “Hey Jude”

April 26, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Carson Daly, Christina Grimmie, Hey Jude, The Beatles, The Voice

Less than a year ago, Voice contestant Christina Grimmie was murdered while doing a meet and greet after a concert in Florida. Besides her family, no one took it harder than her Voice coach Adam Levine.

Last night during the LIVE show of The Voice, Adam got the chance to pay tribute to her by singing The Beatles “Hey Jude.” Before taking the stage Adam said…

“God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her. It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you.”

In addition to the performance, Carson Daly also announced that a foundation has been created in her honor benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer.

