Disney Announces Release Dates For “Frozen 2”, “Star Wars: Episode IX”, “The Lion King” (re-boot) and MORE!

Disney has announced the release dates for many of it’s upcoming highly anticipated films, according to CNN.

Stars Wars (Han Solo origin film) Friday May 25, 2018

Star Wars: Episode IX – Friday May 24, 2019

The Lion King (re-boot) Friday July 19, 2019

Frozen 2 – Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019

Indian Jones (5th installment, with Harrison Ford) Friday July 10, 2020

I find it interesting Disney would announce these as official release dates, taking into consideration much can happen between now and then, such as competitive films, film production schedules, health of actors, and the list goes on.Plus, doesn’t doing so allow competing films to better schedule? I prefer to call these tentative dates.

Which of the above films are you interested in?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with m at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP