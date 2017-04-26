Disney Announces Release Dates For “Frozen 2”, “Star Wars: Episode IX”, “The Lion King” (re-boot) and MORE!

April 26, 2017 2:20 PM
Disney has announced the release dates for many of it’s upcoming highly anticipated films, according to CNN.

  • Stars Wars (Han Solo origin film) Friday May 25, 2018
  • Star Wars: Episode IX – Friday May 24, 2019
  • The Lion King (re-boot) Friday July 19, 2019
  • Frozen 2 – Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019
  • Indian Jones (5th installment, with Harrison Ford) Friday July 10, 2020

I find it interesting Disney would announce these as official release dates, taking into consideration much can happen between now and then, such as competitive films, film production schedules, health of actors, and the list goes on.Plus, doesn’t doing so allow competing films to better schedule? I prefer to call these tentative dates.

Which of the above films are you interested in?

