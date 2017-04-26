Erin Moran’s Husband Reveals She Died Of Throat Cancer

In the midst of drug rumors fueled by Scott Baio, Erin Moran’s husband Steve is finally speaking about the loss of his beloved wife.

Earlier this week and autopsy report revealed that Erin’s cause of death was Stage 4 cancer. With Stage 4 cancer, that usually means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. According to Moran’s husband Steve, she was suffering from a very aggressive throat cancer.

Sadly, it appears that the cancer was worse than even Steve knew. It all happened so fast. She was diagnosed back in December after finding blood on her pillow. By February, she could no longer speak. Steve says she was in good spirits and continued texting people. However, on the morning of April 22nd, she wasn’t feeling her best. After getting her some tissues at the store, Steve came home and laid down in bed with her. He fell asleep with her hand in his hand. When he woke up, she was gone.

You can read the entire story HERE, on Scott Baio’s Facebook page.

The coroner told Steve that the cancer had spread to her spleen and brain, with a lot of fluid on her lungs.

So very sad.