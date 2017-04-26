Jeff Goldblum Landed A Role In Jurassic World 2

If you were a 90s kid, the only Jurassic Park world that you know involves Jeff Goldblum. So if you were missing him from the reboot Jurassic World, we have some good news for you!

Jeff Goldblum is reprising his Jurassic Park role of Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic World sequel. Somehow Malcolm managed to survive the first two original films. So what has he been up to for the last twenty or so years? We don’t know! There are zero details about the plot of JW2.

All we know right now is that in addition to Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be returning to their roles as Owen and Claire. The scheduled release date is June 22nd, 2018. According to the movie’s IMDB page, they are currently filming.