Kitty Hawk Is The First Flying “Car”

April 26, 2017 5:12 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: flying car, Google, Hoverboard, kitty hawk, over water

Forget about the hoverboard, we could have flying cars by the end of the year!

Larry Page, the founder of Google, is backing the production of the Kitty Hawk. It’s basically a large drone that can carry people. This particular Kitty Hawk is designed for uncongested areas over water. This all-electric vehicle has been tested and approved for use in the United States as an Ultralight aircraft under FAA regulations. And believe it or not, but you don’t need a pilot’s license to operate it.

As you can imagine this is just the first step in flying vehicles. Not to mention, it’s guaranteed to be expensive.

 

