Mark Oristano Has A New Book: Surgeon’s Story, Inside OR-1 with One of America’s Top Pediatric Heart Surgeons

Imagine holding a child’s heart in your hands.

Author Mark Oristano is an old friend of the KLUV Morning Show, and his new book is a ride-along with one of the country’s most respected pediatric cardiac surgeons.

For over a decade, Dr. Kristine Guleserian as served as Surgical Director of Pediatric Transplantation at Children’s Medical Center. Now serving kids in the Miami area, Guleserian’s story is a fascinating trip into the operating theater – and a closer look at the tiny lives she and her teammates save every day.