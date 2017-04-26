Mark Oristano Has A New Book: Surgeon’s Story, Inside OR-1 with One of America’s Top Pediatric Heart Surgeons

April 26, 2017 10:07 AM By Jody Dean
Imagine holding a child’s heart in your hands.

Author Mark Oristano is an old friend of the KLUV Morning Show, and his new book is a ride-along with one of the country’s most respected pediatric cardiac surgeons.

For over a decade, Dr. Kristine Guleserian as served as Surgical Director of Pediatric Transplantation at Children’s Medical Center. Now serving kids in the Miami area, Guleserian’s story is a fascinating trip into the operating theater – and a closer look at the tiny lives she and her teammates save every day.

