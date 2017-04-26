McDonald’s New Employee Uniforms Grilled By Social Media Worse Than A Burnt Burger

April 26, 2017 2:00 PM
On April 12, McDonald’s debuted new uniforms by designers Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas, saying “This major move is another step in the company’s commitment to become America’s best first job and improve the restaurant experience.”

This “major move” has turned into social media burning the new uniforms more than an unsupervised burger on a grill!

CNBC reports McDonald’s claims over 70% of employees feel the new uniforms “provide a modern image that they would be proud to wear.” McDonald’s Senior Director of HR Jez Langhorn said in a statement, “Our new collections focus on comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism, delivering a uniform that crew and managers will feel comfortable to work in and proud to wear.”

To me, the cut is modern, functional, and the color will help hide stains. However, it’s a bit George Orwell “1984”. Guess if it doesn’t go over well, McDonald’s can always sell them to a Hollywood wardrobe department!

