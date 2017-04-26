Nordstrom Is Charging $425 For A Pair Of Dirty Jeans

April 26, 2017 5:30 AM By Rebekah Black
What is happening at Nordstrom? Why are they trying to sell us a pair of “dirty” jeans?

For a mere $425, these Baracuda Straight Leg Jeans could be yours. The secret behind these fancy jeans…they’re covered in fake mud. At those prices, you would think they could spring for real mud.

If mud isn’t your thing, we have a back up jean that will be perfect. How does fake blood sound? Check out the Baracuda Destroyed Straight Leg Jeans. Unfortunately, they will also cost you $425 a pop.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Nordstrom has offered up some “interesting” products. Remember those jeans with plastic knee patches you could see through? Or how about that flesh-toned pouch holding a rock?

Yeah, all hideous.

