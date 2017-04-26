Oscar-Winning Director Jonathan Demme, ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ Has Died At 73

Sad news regarding one of the great directors of our time.

Jonathan Demme, best known for the critical and box office sensation ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ has died this morning in New York.

A family spokesman says the cause of death was esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease, Jonathan was originally treated for the disease in 2010. He suffered a recurrence in 2015, and his condition deteriorated in recent weeks.

Demme was considered incredibly versatile – from documentaries, biker films and B-movies to the iconic films, ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and ‘Philadelphia.’

He had string of memorable ‘80s films: “Melvin and Howard, “Swing Shift,” and “Something Wild.”

More recently, Demme directed the Meryl Streep comedy “Ricki and the Flash” in 2015 and last year’s concert documentary “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids.”

Demme is survived by his wife, artist Joanne Howard, and their three children.