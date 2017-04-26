SEE Prince’s Former Toronto Home – FOR SALE!

Two years ago, you could have bought Prince’s former Toronto home for a little less than $9.5mil. The current owner pulled the property off the market when Prince died, not wanting to be accused of trying to capitalize from his passing.

Now, the 14,500 sq.ft. compound is back on the market!

No, don’t fault the owner on the price. Prince last lived there from 2001-2006 while married to Manuela Testolini.

What’s interesting are touches of the purple one (subtle and not so subtle), that remain throughout the property, including:

his personal stamps on dining room doors

an iron-type desk where he wrote and read

purple carpet in the basement

The property is being handled by Victor Brewda of Forest Hill Real Estate, Barry Cohen of RE/MAX and photos can be seen HERE.

I like the modern and no-clutter look. If Prince were still here, he would probably still like the property. Perhaps even want to buy it back.

For $13,186.50o, you too could wear little purple boots with tall heels and dance on the tile floors… 🙂

