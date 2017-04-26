Scott Baio Posts Open Letter From Erin Moran’s Husband Regarding Her Death

An open letter written by Steve Fleischmann, husband of Erin Moran, sheds more light on her death from cancer over the weekend. Erin’s co-star Scott Baio, under fire for comments made since her death, has posted the letter on his Facebook page.

Fleischmann writes about how he met Erin in April 1992 and was with her in her final moments 25 years later. They became aware of her cancer, he says, in November of last year when Erin woke up to a “dime size’ blood stain on her pillowcase.

Open letter from Steve. (Erin Moran’s Husband). Erin and I met 4/22/1992 and parted ways 4/22/2017. We were planning to go to

Thunder Over Louisville to celebrate.

She was feeling fine on our anniversary

11-23-2016. Maybe four or five days after we got back Erin woke up and had about a dime size blood stain on her pillowcase. She said

I think i bit my tongue. A couple days go by and

there’s a bigger spot of blood. We get like 4 days into December, there’s more blood. I get a flashlight and say let me look.

It was not her tongue it was her tonsil on the left side. I thought it was tonsillitis.

So we went to an ENT who said they wanted to biopsy it. It came back squamous cell carcinoma. She started radiation and chemo. Five days a week radiation and chemo only on Thursdays. We did that the whole time. It got so bad so fast. By the

middle of February, Erin could no longer speak

or eat or drink. She had a feeding tube implant and i feed her 6 to 8 times a day. She was still happy, she was active, she texted people on her phone all day. On the 21st she was having trouble

breathing. She woke up on the 22nd, she was not 100%.

She needed Kleenex, so i went to the store and came

back. She was there watching T.V in bed. I

laid down next to her held her right hand in my

left. I feel asleep woke up about a hour later

still holding her hand and she was gone, she was

just gone.. Norton Cancer Institute never said how bad it was.. The coroner told me it was really really bad. It had spread to her spleen, she had alot of fluid in her lungs and part of her brain was

infected. The coroner said even if she was in the hospital being pumped full of antibiotics she still would not of made it. He said it was the best that she was with me and went in her sleep.

So that’s it.

In an earlier post, Scott explained the sequence of events that led to his comments regarding her drug use.

Saturday, April 22nd around 3:30 PM my wife received a text message saying Erin Moran had died. I couldn’t believe it. NO PRESS OR MEDIA HAD REPORTED THIS. I thought it may be a hoax. Shortly after that TMZ reported this to be true, along with every other news outlet to follow. I was sad, in disbelief, sick to my stomach, and in complete shock. Sunday, April 23rd I sat in my office, collected my thoughts to post a statement. I wanted to remember all the best, my most fondest times with Erin. I was still trying to process this loss. Later that evening, the Internet and television stations were blasting headlines “Erin Moran died due to a heroine overdose “. This made me very upset and angry. This is one of my worse fears for her, or anyone else. Especially in this business. I was on an emotional rollercoaster. I hadn’t slept well since the news of her passing. Monday, April 24th at 6AM Pacific time I did a live radio interview. I was asked ONLY about Erin’s troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it.

THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER.

