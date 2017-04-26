Texas Senator Ted Cruz Introduces “El Chapo Act” To Use $14 Million In Drug Assets To Finance Wall and Border Security

While our government is on the edge of closing this week, Texas Senator Ted Cruz has a creative idea towards financing the U.S./Mexico wall.

Cruz introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets To Provide Order Act (a.k.a the El Chapo Act), yesterday… a bill that would allow the U.S. to utilize all money forfeited by drug lords to finance the wall and border security.

Taking into consideration the estimated $20,000,000,000 … yeah, that’s $20 BILLION…. needed to build the wall, Cruz says the U.S. is already aiming for over $14 billion in drug money and other profits from El Chapo, and the $14 bil would certainly help towards wall construction.

So, think the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets To Provide Order Act should pass?

