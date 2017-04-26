The Social Network Gets An Honest Trailer

April 26, 2017 6:39 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: facebook, honest trailer, Mark Zuckerberg, screen junkies, The Social Network

The Screen Junkies have been busy! That’s right, the guys are back to give The Social Network an Honest Trailer!

It’s the world’s smartest film about the world’s dumbest premise. Journey through Harvard, where no one lets you forget it’s Harvard. You’ll meet Mark Zuckerberg, a star student with the mind of a calculator, the heart of a troll, and the wardrobe of a comfy hobo. If you want to know the real story behind Facebook, watch something else because they’re bending the truth harder than the news your uncle posts on his wall. Oh and the idea that Zuckerberg did it all for a girl…nope!

Enjoy!

 

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live