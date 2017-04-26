The Social Network Gets An Honest Trailer

The Screen Junkies have been busy! That’s right, the guys are back to give The Social Network an Honest Trailer!

It’s the world’s smartest film about the world’s dumbest premise. Journey through Harvard, where no one lets you forget it’s Harvard. You’ll meet Mark Zuckerberg, a star student with the mind of a calculator, the heart of a troll, and the wardrobe of a comfy hobo. If you want to know the real story behind Facebook, watch something else because they’re bending the truth harder than the news your uncle posts on his wall. Oh and the idea that Zuckerberg did it all for a girl…nope!

Enjoy!