A Grease Fire Started After A Funeral Home Cremated An Obese Body

An accident started Wednesday night at the Hillside Chapel Crematory in Cincinnati. There was a fire which started when an over weight body was being cremated. Owner Don Catchen had this to say, “My operator was in the process of cremating remains and (the body) was overly obese and apparently it got a little hotter than the unit is supposed to get. One of the cremation containers that we had close got caught on fire and that’s what burnt.”

The dangers of cremating obese bodies is actually very real to most funeral homes.

“As you may realize, when a morbidly obese person is cremated, there’s a danger of what can only be called (in layman’s terms) a ‘grease fire.’”

Via WCPO