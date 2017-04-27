Another Honest Commercial – Why Credit Cards Are A Scam

April 27, 2017 6:53 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: cracked, Credit Cards, honest commercial, middle man, Plastic, Scam

How much different would life be if we didn’t have to swipe a little piece of plastic in a machine that doesn’t always work? What if we had to use actual money to buy things?

The people at Cracked have a new Honest Commercial dealing with the issue of credit cards. Apparently, credit cards are a total scam. They reel you in with celebrities and cash back offers. We’ve made it impossible to live without our plastic number swiper. Nothing but an expensive middle man. Not to mention it’s harder to keep track of what you’re spending.

Makes you want to give up the credit card, doesn’t it.

