Top 10 Best & Worst Entry-Level Jobs

If someone in your family is graduating from high school or college this year, WalletHub Wallet has released its annual 10 best and worst entry-level jobs, which includes 109 positions.

WalletHub’s Top 10 Best Entry-Level Jobs

10. Chemical Engineer

9. Electronics Engineer

8. Software Engineer

7. Training Specialist

6. Safety Representative

5. Electrical Engineer

4. Web Applications Developer

3. Architect

2. Systems Engineer

#1 – Engineer!

WalletHub’s Top 10 Worst Entry-Level Jobs

100. Sheetmetal Mechanic

101. Machinist

102. Carpenter

103. Aircraft Painter

104. Automotive Mechanic

105. Tool and Die Maker

106. Plumber

107. Boilermaker

108. Floor Assembler

109. Welder

Share this info with high school and college students who are uncertain as to their professional goals and encourage them to choose wisely.

Best wishes to the class of 2017!

