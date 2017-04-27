Dallas CEO Mike Roper Of Taco Bueno Will Be Featured On Undercover Boss

We are huge fans of the TV show Undercover Boss. Needless to say, but we jumped at the chance to interview Mike Roper, the CEO of Dallas-based Taco Bueno.

Mike will appear on the show this Friday at 7PM on CBS, where he will learn the hard way what it’s like to work in his own restaurants. Building burritos and tacos may sound easy, but it’s not. When speaking with Mike, he mentioned that as a CEO, sometimes you come up with what you think are great ideas, but don’t give the proper tools to execute them.

Rumor has it, Mike has already been deemed the crybaby CEO. Why? Because he cried a lot. Mike even told us he’s not a crier, however, after hearing some of his employees stories he was brought to tears. Not to mention he’s already started his own hashtag #CryBabyCEO.

On the bright side, Mike learned a lot during the process. In fact he gave us three different things…

This is really hard work. Harder than people realize. We’ve got some really great employees. There are times when my employees don’t have the right tools to get the job done.

And of course we had to let Mike know just how much we love Taco Bueno! Buenoheads for life!