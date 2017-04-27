Dolce & Gabanna Under Fire For Promoting “Thin and Gorgeous” On New Sneaker

April 27, 2017 2:00 PM
Would you pay $973… for a pair of sneakers?

Dolce & Gabbana feel someone will, but according to Huffington Post, people are squawking about something other than the price… the arrogance of “I’m thin & gorgeous” on the shoe!

Here we go again with more you-must-be-thin-to-be-attractive propaganda.

Gabbana has responded to Instagram complaints with “Darling you prefer to be fat and full of cholesterol??? I think you have a problem” … “idiot”… and “u think is better to be fat full of hamburger??? Stupid.”

Gabbana continues drawing negative attention to himself, adding to his recent body-shaming of Lady Gaga, and complaints of him dressing Melania Trump.

I should create a line of sneakers and just write funny things on them like… “never mind DOLCE & GABANNA… be happy with yourself!” Bet I’d sell more sneakers!

