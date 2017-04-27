Heineken Just Schooled Pepsi On How To Make A Commercial

April 27, 2017 8:06 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Ad, Beer, Commercial, heineken, open your world, Pepsi, social experiment, worlds apart

Pepsi can’t solve the world’s problems, but Heineken can!

Pepsi has been taking some serious heat over their Kendall Jenner commercial. In fact, the soda company has already pulled the plug on the ad. Meanwhile, very quietly and under the radar, Heineken made a similar commercial. The only difference? They did it the right way.

Heineken basically set up a social experiment, putting two complete strangers together in a room to build a bar. What the two people don’t know is that their counterparts have completely differing views about the world.

After asking each other some very in depth questions, the two build a bar. Once the bar is finished, videos are played revealing their different view points. After the video is over, the two are given the option to stay and discuss their differences over a beer or leave.

Surprisingly, no one left. Each duo opted to sit down and discuss their differences over a Heineken.

Well done Heineken. Well done!

Comments

