Here are the Changes United Airlines Will Make on Behalf of Passengers

Would you give up your airplane seat for 10-grand?

United Airlines is continuing its efforts to improve customer service in the wake of the Dr. David Dao dragging incident, and has rolled out a series of changes that will give passengers more protections.

The airline says it will pay as much as $10,000 to compensate passengers who voluntarily give up their seats on overbooked flights.

That’s one of 10 new or updated service policies. This includes limiting the use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only. Officers will no longer be used to remove a passenger unless he or she poses a real security risk. United will not require a passenger to leave the plane unless he or she poses a security threat.

Other improvements include more employee training and reducing the number of overbooked flight.

Now that they’ve been under fire for a couple of weeks, United could be THE airline to fly for customer service. Maybe this will spark a “we treat our customers the best” competition among the carriers. I’m a glass half full person.