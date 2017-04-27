John Lennon ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Sketch Going to Auction

By Robyn Collins

John Lennon’s original sketch of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover was found in a sketchbook at the Beatle’s Surrey, England home. The item will anchor Julien’s Auctions’ upcoming sale in New York City. The “Music Icons 2017” auction will occur May 20, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.

Lennon wrote several of the Beatles hits in the Surrey mansion he shared with his first wife Cynthia. The artwork features a bass drum with the LP’s title across it. The drawing is estimated to sell for between $40,000 and $60,000.

Along with the Lennon sketch, “Music Icons 2017” will feature other Beatles memorabilia including a Lennon-signed “Please Please Me” album cover, a Fender guitar with George Harrison’s autograph and a program page from 1963, which all four Beatles autographed.

Memorabilia from Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton and The Beach Boys will also be featured at the auction, which begins Saturday, May 20th, at 10:00 am ET.