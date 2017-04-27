Johnny Depp Dressed As Captain Jack Sparrow Surprises Fans On The Pirates Ride At Disneyland

April 27, 2017 7:28 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Captain Jack Sparrow, Disneyland, Johnny Depp, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Ride

Anyone else starting to think Johnny Depp’s alter ego is Captain Jack Sparrow?

On Wednesday night, several Pirates of the Caribbean fans visiting Disneyland got a special surprise. THE Captain Jack Sparrow aka Johnny Depp, popped up on the Pirates ride. As expected, he played the part perfectly!

Yes, that’s really Johnny Depp! And this isn’t the first time Depp has done something like this. Less than two years ago, Depp put on the costume to greet a few kiddos at the Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

