Johnny Depp Dressed As Captain Jack Sparrow Surprises Fans On The Pirates Ride At Disneyland

Anyone else starting to think Johnny Depp’s alter ego is Captain Jack Sparrow?

On Wednesday night, several Pirates of the Caribbean fans visiting Disneyland got a special surprise. THE Captain Jack Sparrow aka Johnny Depp, popped up on the Pirates ride. As expected, he played the part perfectly!

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

Yes, that’s really Johnny Depp! And this isn’t the first time Depp has done something like this. Less than two years ago, Depp put on the costume to greet a few kiddos at the Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.